“Likewise the chief priests, also mocking with the scribes and elders, said, ‘He saved others; Himself He cannot save. If He is the King of Israel, let Him now come down from the cross, and we will believe Him.’” — Matthew 27:41-42
In our day, we don’t consider executions as a spectator sport. But in the first century Roman world, publicly putting criminals to death was everyday stuff.
In fact, on most days you could have walked outside Jerusalem’s city walls, less than a thousand yards from the center of town, and you could have watched people dying — tied or nailed to wooden crosses.
The Jewish historian Josephus tells of a time about 40 years after Jesus, when Roman soldiers crucified as many as 500 Jews a day in front of the walls of the city. The Roman general Titus allowed his soldiers to have their way and crucify the rebel Jews, because he hoped that the gruesome sight of the countless crosses might move the rest of the Jews to surrender. Josephus wrote, “Out of rage and hatred the soldiers nailed their prisoners in different positions, and so great was their number that space could not be found for the crosses.” (Wars, V, 449-451)
On the Friday morning of Passover week, Crucifixion Day, the religious leaders of Jerusalem lost all sense of dignity. They went to gloat and mock the man who had caused them so much embarrassment and loss of popularity. They went because now they had him where they wanted him. The chief priests and scribes and elders came to enjoy the sight, and as they did, they preached a sermon with the insults they aimed at the man on the cross in the middle.
Oddly enough, their sermon was wrong and right at the same time; “He saved others; himself he cannot save,” they said. They were wrong! Jesus could have saved himself. And they were right! Jesus did come to save others.
What were the religious leaders thinking? “If he could come down from the cross, he would, wouldn’t he? No one but a fool would choose to die like that! He can’t save himself! What about all those miracles he’s supposed to have done? How could he have saved others if he can’t even save himself? You’re the king of Israel? The Son of God? The promised Christ? Come down from the cross! Break loose, strike the soldiers blind and we’ll believe you. But like this? No, never.”
That’s where the sermon these religious leaders preached was all wrong. It was plain to everyone that he wasn’t coming down from the cross. But was it because he couldn’t? No, that wasn’t why. It was because he wouldn’t.
The Apostle Paul explained to the Philippians that even though Jesus was “in very nature God, (He) did not consider equality with God something to be grasped.” (Philippians 2:6). For the 33 years Jesus walked and talked and lived in our world, he didn’t go on parade that he was God. He could have, but he didn’t. Instead he humbled himself, he emptied himself of the use of the godly power and authority that were rightly his. He had it, but he chose not to use it.
What if he would have? What if he had gotten fed up with all the insults, the mocking, the pain and anguish of being crucified, of taking on the sins of an entire world? What if he’d have said, “I don’t want to go through with this plan. I’ve yet to meet a human being worth dying for!” What if in the middle of all those rude mockings, taunts and jeers, he tore his hands and feet over the heads of the nails, leaped to the ground and snatched back his robe they were throwing dice for, flung it around himself with the wrath of a king and rocketed back to heaven. What if there was no Jesus who died on the cross? Where would you and I be?
Without Jesus Christ, what is our past but a trail of unforgiven sin?
Without Jesus Christ, what is our present but a meaningless jumble of incidents and accidents, without plan or purpose. A few cheap toys and a few still cheaper thrills?
Without Jesus Christ, what is our future but a gloomy nightmare which we must face alone with our fears?
Without Jesus Christ, what can we expect after we die other than a fearful confrontation — knowing we deserve to be and will be rejected by God?
The good news is, it’s not like that. Jesus Christ did die on the cross for you.
“It is by grace you have been saved.” (Ephesians 2:8) Grace is getting something you don’t deserve. Grace is getting the very opposite of what you do deserve. Grace is God’s steadfast love and kindness toward you that you didn’t earn. The rain can’t save itself if it’s going to make the flowers grow. The sun can’t save itself if it’s going to shine and give warmth to the Earth. The candle burns itself away as it gives us light. These parallels fall far short in describing the fact Christ could not save himself because it was his business to come here and to die here to save others.
Think of how many witnesses could have stepped forward and said, “He saved me.” Think of that man who hadn’t seen the light of day all his life, but Jesus had spit and put mud on his eyes and told him to wash out his eyes, and he could see! Or think of the 10 men who’d come to him with ugly sores of leprosy on their bodies, they’d spent their lives shouting, “Unclean!” warning everyone in front of them to get out of their way. Jesus made them clean. Or think of the widow from Nain, who could have stepped to the front and said, “My son is at home and alive today, but the first time Jesus met him was at his funeral.” Or there was the little girl: “The last thing I saw was the sad and worried faces of my father and mother over my bed, and for a while I was gone. But then I felt his warm hand holding mine, and I heard his voice, ‘Little girl, I say to you, get up.’ ”
The religious leaders were right: He did save others. But that wasn’t the most important part of his saving work. We had broken our Father’s laws and we had broken our Father’s heart. We’d become enemies from him, outside the law, outside the family. One perfect substitute had to come to be what we were not. He had to live the perfect life we could not live. Martin Luther once said, “Mine are Christ’s living, doing and speaking ... mine, just as much as if I had lived, done and spoken it.”
What we also needed was someone who would die for what we had become, someone who could and would make up for the rebellion we had given God. That’s what Jesus did at 3 p.m. on Good Friday afternoon when he said, “It is finished.” He willingly offered his life and so completed the rescue of all mankind. Every human being died with him the day he died. He earned a rescue for the whole world. At 3 p.m. that Friday, God reconciled the world to himself. He died for everybody. He died in your place. He died for you.
Jesus could have saved himself, but he didn’t. He wouldn’t save himself, so he could save us. That’s the good news. That’s the Gospel of salvation. By faith, we believe and we rejoice!
Pastor Dave Naumann serves St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarkston and Peace Lutheran Church in Orofino.