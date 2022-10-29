When was the last time you made a deposit into your ‘faith account’?

Nick Hasselstrom

I have never written a sequel to one of my From the Pulpit columns, but there is a first time for everything.

As I was pondering the column I wrote Oct. 15 called “My go-to man is ‘I AM,’ ” I began to wonder how much I go “for him,” and not just go “to him.” As Christians, we are all called to go out for him.

Tags

Recommended for you