I have never written a sequel to one of my From the Pulpit columns, but there is a first time for everything.
As I was pondering the column I wrote Oct. 15 called “My go-to man is ‘I AM,’ ” I began to wonder how much I go “for him,” and not just go “to him.” As Christians, we are all called to go out for him.
Matthew 28:19 — “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.”
That, my friends, is a command by the Lord Jesus Christ himself. As I thought about this, I was taken back to my days in the Senior Olympics, where I ran track for 15 years. I loved the feeling when I lined up to run, and anticipated the command of the starter. He would raise his hand and he would say, “Ready ... set ... go!” At the command to go, I would give everything I had, blasting forward to the finish line. What an adrenaline rush.
I believe when we put our faith in Jesus Christ and he came to live in our lives, we entered a race to go out and be witnesses for him, and make disciples — and he is our starter for this race.
Paul talked about that in Acts 20:24 — “But none of these things move me; nor do I count my life dear to myself, so that I may finish my race with joy, and the ministry which I received from the Lord Jesus, to testify to the gospel of the grace of God.”
He continues in 1 Corinthians 9:16 — “For if I preach the gospel, I have nothing to boast of, for necessity is laid upon me; yes, woe is me if I do not preach the gospel!”
Paul’s whole ministry and passion was to go out and preach the gospel. Jesus Christ, dear readers, is the very hub of the Gospel.
The writer of Hebrews tells us that we are in a race.
Hebrews 12:1-2 — “... let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which so easily ensnares us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith.”
As the church, are we going out and preaching the gospel, and making disciples? Have we heard the starter saying “ready, set, go”? I am afraid too many times the starter is forced to say “ready, set, go. Go. Go. Go! What part of ‘go’ don’t you understand? Go!” How many Christians spend their lives going to Church and never get out of the “ready, set” mode? Please believe me; I am not pointing fingers. I am simply asking a question we all need to answer.
Let’s end with a few examples of men in the Bible who heard the word “go” in their lives. These examples are there for our edification.
Abraham was told to go out of his country. Moses was told to go back to Egypt to free God’s people. Joshua was told to go and take the promised land. Elijah was told to go up to Mount Carmel and take on the 450 prophets of Baal. David was told to go to the valley of Elah and take on Goliath. Isaiah stood up and said, “Here am I, send me,” when he heard God ask, “Who will go for us?”
The Bible is full of people who heard the words from the starter, “ready, set, go.” They didn’t remain in the “ready, set” mode; they went out, many to their death, for the sake of the gospel.
Oh my, anyone who has read my articles knows I have to end with the ultimate “go” man, Jesus himself. I can just hear the starter (the Father) in the garden when Jesus was praying and asking, if possible, that the cup could be removed from him. The starter didn’t stop with “ready, set.” He finished it with “GO!” And Jesus didn’t remain in “ready, set” mode. No, people, he went to the cross and died for the sin of the world, your sin and my sin.
And Jesus finished the race set before him. Each of us has a race set before us, a chance to follow the example of our lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Praise the Lord!
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.