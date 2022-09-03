I have been ministering to people on the streets now for a little over a year. I can’t begin to tell you the effect it has had on my life. I have been blessed beyond measure. Not a day goes by that I don’t say, in total humility, “There, but for the grace of God, go I.”

Let me share a 30-minute encounter I had with a homeless man last week. He had a wheelchair loaded with all of his possessions. He was very proud of all he had and the way he had it all packed. He showed me his different compartments, all held together with bungee cords. He had a little painting set, lots of key chains and a jar of special rocks. He had a tarp and sleeping bag bungee corded to where you put your feet when in the wheelchair. This was his whole life strapped to a wheelchair. I prayed for him, gave him a Walmart gift card, and he went on his way. As he walked away, I softly wept, and whispered again, “There, but for the grace of God, go I.”

Tags

Recommended for you