I have been ministering to people on the streets now for a little over a year. I can’t begin to tell you the effect it has had on my life. I have been blessed beyond measure. Not a day goes by that I don’t say, in total humility, “There, but for the grace of God, go I.”
Let me share a 30-minute encounter I had with a homeless man last week. He had a wheelchair loaded with all of his possessions. He was very proud of all he had and the way he had it all packed. He showed me his different compartments, all held together with bungee cords. He had a little painting set, lots of key chains and a jar of special rocks. He had a tarp and sleeping bag bungee corded to where you put your feet when in the wheelchair. This was his whole life strapped to a wheelchair. I prayed for him, gave him a Walmart gift card, and he went on his way. As he walked away, I softly wept, and whispered again, “There, but for the grace of God, go I.”
As I looked at the wheelchair, I thought to myself, “There goes a man pushing his crippled life in a wheelchair.” I’ll never forget that picture. Then an old Beatles song came to mind called “Nowhere Man.” Here are a few lines from that song:
“He’s a real nowhere man, sitting in his nowhere land, making all his nowhere plans for nobody. Doesn’t have a point of view, knows not where he’s going to, isn’t he a bit like you and me? He’s as blind as he can be, just sees what he wants to see, nowhere man can you see ME at all?”
The last eight words of the song made me think it could have been God asking that last question in the song.
To be very honest, I used to be that “Nowhere Man.” I used to be the man pushing his crippled life down the road in a metaphorical wheelchair. You see, for a lot of years I pushed a crippled life around in a wheelchair filled with alcoholism, hopelessness, broken marriages, bitterness, unforgiveness and fear. I tried to escape from this life by loading my wheelchair down with material things like pickups, cars, boats and a fancy house. I got no relief. As a matter of fact, I just became more loaded down with debt. I got to a point of hopelessness and despair and took a pistol, ready to end my life. Thankfully, a man told me I needed Jesus. I thought about the alternative and chose Jesus. I am here to tell you that I am not pushing a crippled life in a wheelchair anymore. As a matter of fact, I am not crippled any more. Jesus cleaned out that wheelchair and tossed it out of my life. I am free.
John 8:32: “And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:36: “Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed.”
As I write this, I wonder how many people there are out there who are pushing a crippled life in a wheelchair. I am not just talking about the homeless people on the streets. At an outward glance, it may look like you have it all together, but secretly and silently you could be pushing a crippled life around in a wheelchair filled with alcohol, drugs, stress, fear, suicidal thoughts, unforgiveness, pornography, hopelessness and despair. Jesus doesn’t want that kind of life for you.
Matthew 11:28: “Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”
It all starts with relationship with Jesus. If you don’t know him, ask him into your life. It says in Romans 10:9, “that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.”
I am down on Bridge Street from 9 a.m. to noon five days a week. If you want help unloading that wheelchair, look for the cross, stop by and see me ... we can talk.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.