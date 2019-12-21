VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis and the U.N. chief issued a joint year-end message Friday urging the world to remember children dying of hunger, migrants seeking safety and a planet threatened by nuclear weapons and climate change.
Francis hosted Secretary-General António Guterres at an audience and the two issued a joint video message from the pope’s private library. The themes touched on a host of issues on which the Vatican and U.N. have found increasing common ground under the first pope from the “global south.”
The two leaders denounced the “scandal” of hunger and the plight of migrants forced to flee their homes because of conflicts, global warming or religious persecution. — AP