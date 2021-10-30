Reformer John Knox, (d.1572), wrote, “In religion there is no middle: Either it is the religion of God, and that in every thing it must have the assurance of his own word ... or else it is the religion of the devil, which is, when men will erect and set up to God such religion as pleases them; and no doubt the devil will honor this.”
Consider both the doctrinal and practical effects of false religion: In the first place, we note Christ’s warnings to a couple of churches in Revelation chapter two. Observe Jesus’ rebuke of the Ephesian church for its lack of love. Yet this same church is commended for its doctrinal purity and the rejection of false doctrine.
There is no suggestion unorthodox teaching contributed to the Ephesian’s lack of love. Conversely, the church at Thyatira, whose love is mentioned, is rebuked for tolerating false teaching. And so it follows our lord requires both love and correct doctrine.
Congregations must be wary of “establishing teachers who tickle their ears.” (2 Timothy 4:3, 4) Is it not ironic that the rejection of Christian doctrine is often justified in the name of love? But that kind of love will, sooner or later, turn to a love of sin. The Apostle John wrote we “should love one another,” and also wrote: “And this is love, that we walk after His commandments.” (2 John 5, 6)
The Bible’s description of love is not some sugary, saccharine sentimentalism without direction and limitation. Love demands obedience to the precepts of the Word of God for direction, principal and substance. In this way “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the great and first commandment. And a second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” (Matthew 22:37-39)
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.