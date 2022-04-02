I have to start this column out by saying how grateful I am that God is such a good and compassionate fisherman. Twenty nine years ago, he let out a lot — I repeat, a lot — of line and hooked me in the depths of the muck and mire that I was in. You see, I was like a sucker feeding off the filth of the bottom. I was close to the end of a .357 and a friend told me that I needed Jesus. So I decided to try this Jesus.
When I started reading the Bible, immediately I got hooked. I need to say here that Satan and the world had me hooked, also. Now the battle was on. Jesus trying to pull me up to heaven and Satan trying to pull me down to hell. As I think about it, I must really be important, to have two forces fighting so hard for me. The forces of good and the forces of evil.
I am very thankful to say that the forces of good won out. I repented and asked Jesus into my heart. I swallowed Jesus’s hook — hook, line and sinker — and he pulled me into his open arms. Jesus pulled out the hook of Satan and set me free. John 8:32, “And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
I now know why two forces wanted me so badly. It wasn’t to put me on a shelf, in their display case. Satan wanted me to keep him company in hell. Matthew 13:49, “So it will be at the end of the age. The angels will come forth, separate the wicked from among the just, and cast them into the furnace of fire. There will be wailing and gnashing of teeth.” Jesus wanted to make me a fisher of men. Mark 1:17, “Then Jesus said to them, ‘Follow me, and I will make you become fishers of men.’ ”
That, my friends, makes God a catch and release God. He brings you and me in, cleans us up, puts his spirit in us, and throws us back into the water to go fishing for other lost souls. This is where the story gets a little sad in the church. Many who are saved by Jesus will go directly to the shallow end — the kiddie pool, so to speak — and literally sit in their pew. I believe God is looking down at those and saying, “You stink!” If the pew fits, wear it. Sorry, I couldn’t help myself.
Jesus wants us to go into the deep waters. Luke 5:4, “When he had stopped speaking, he said to Simon, ‘Launch out into the “deep” and let down your nets for a catch.’” The deep waters will be dirty, they will be smelly, they will be messy, and yes, they will be dark. That is where you and I come in with the light of God. Matthew 5:14, “You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden.” Matthew 5:16, “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.”
Others saved by Jesus will claim a Comfort Inn or a Cruise Liner mentality. Friends, he is calling us to a destroyer, a battleship. We are to be his army. 2 Timothy 2:4, “No one engaged in warfare entangles himself with the affairs of this life, that he may please him who enlisted him as a soldier.”
Some who are saved by Jesus will continue to live life for themselves. Do you realize we are not our own? 1 Corinthians 6:19, “Or do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have from God, and you are not your own? You were bought at a price.” That price was the precious blood of Jesus.
I hope that you now understand that God does not want to put you on his shelf, in his display for everyone to admire. He is a catch and release God.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.