We, who are faithful believers, now live counter to culture because the prevailing culture is counter to our beliefs and values. Why? Because we believe the truth revealed in the Bible. That truth teaches a higher allegiance. Our greater allegiance is to our citizenship in heaven (Philippians 3:20).
Apostle Paul writes in Philippians 1:27-28 — “Only let your manner of life be worthy of the gospel of Christ, so that ... I may hear that you are standing firm in one spirit, with one mind striving side by side for the faith of the gospel, and not frightened by your opponents. This is a clear sign to them of their destruction, but of your salvation, and that from God.”
In verse 27, the word “only” is not meant to be a limitation on actions, but a limitation of the guiding principles by which we live. We are to only have one guiding principle that determines how to act and live. It gives us a singularity of focus. We are to live in a manner that is worthy of the Gospel of Christ.
Second, “manner of life,” or “conduct” or “conversation” — this is a unique word that is obviously not easily translated but it can mean, “to live as citizens of heaven.” The Greek root of this word is where we get the word “politics.”
Here in verse 27, and in Philippians 3:20, it identifies that our true “citizenship” is in heaven and we are to live in accordance with it; and from it, we await a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ.
If our citizenship is in heaven, we are now to live as citizens of heaven. Principles can be understood as rules, like a constitution. What is the constitution of heaven? What are the principles we are to live by? The answer is: Our constitution is the gospel of Christ. To summarize, we are to live our lives conforming to the principles of the Gospel. For it is the gospel that is our true “constitution” of our homeland which is heaven.
In the book of Galatians, chapter two, Paul accuses Peter of not living his life in manner that conformed to the teaching of the gospel. Paul in Philippians directs Peter and us to live in such a manner that not only makes the gospel of Christ the constitution or the rule of our lives, but we are to live worthy of the gospel.
Paul writes in Philippians 3:7 — “But whatever gain I had, I counted as loss for the sake of Christ.”
Paul means that whatever he had valued before his conversion on the road to Damascus, before he came to know Jesus as his Savior and Lord, he now counts as loss. The term “loss” can mean harm or damage. I believe Paul would say that his love for all those things from his past, those things he once valued, did in fact harm his soul. Those things separated him from knowing Christ and the Love of God. Those things blinded him of his greatest need: Jesus. Paul continues in Philippians 3:8 — “More than that, I count all things to be loss in view of the surpassing value of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord, for whom I have suffered the loss of all things and count them but rubbish so that I may gain Christ.”
Psalm 73:25 — “Whom have I in heaven but you? And there is nothing on earth that I desire besides you.”
What do you value, earthly treasures or heavenly treasures? What is worth living for? Are you living as a citizen of Heaven?
Gibbs serves as pastor at the Orchards Baptist Church in Lewiston.