We, who are faithful believers, now live counter to culture because the prevailing culture is counter to our beliefs and values. Why? Because we believe the truth revealed in the Bible. That truth teaches a higher allegiance. Our greater allegiance is to our citizenship in heaven (Philippians 3:20).

Apostle Paul writes in Philippians 1:27-28 — “Only let your manner of life be worthy of the gospel of Christ, so that ... I may hear that you are standing firm in one spirit, with one mind striving side by side for the faith of the gospel, and not frightened by your opponents. This is a clear sign to them of their destruction, but of your salvation, and that from God.”

