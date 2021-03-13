As I look around at the condition of world today, I am reminded of a story in the Bible that I have preached from many times. It is about a woman with an issue of blood.
Mark 5:25-29: “Now a certain woman had a flow of blood for twelve years, and had suffered many things from many physicians. She had spent all that she had and was no better, but rather grew worse. When she heard about Jesus, she came behind Him in the crowd and touched His garment. Immediately the fountain of her blood was dried up, and she felt in her body that she was healed of her affliction.”
Let me, as briefly as I can, unwrap this story. This woman had this affliction for a long time. She suffered mentally and physically. I can’t imagine what she must have suffered at the hands of those physicians. She suffered financially; she was broke. It says she spent all that she had. Because of her issue of blood, she was deemed unclean. She was an outcast. What makes matters even worse is that, despite all that she tried, she grew worse. What a sad story.
You may be wondering how this story relates to the condition of the world today. Let me show you what the Lord showed me. The world today is suffering from an issue of blood. If given a blood test, everyone in this world would come up S-I-N positive.
Romans 3:23 says: “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” Romans 6:23 says: “For the wages of sin is death.” This means eternal separation from God. You see, spiritually, the world is slowly bleeding to death because of sin. I know that I was. I was in that condition for years. I suffered mentally, physically, I suffered financially, as a matter of fact, I wasn’t only broke, I was in debt. I was dirty, defiled and unclean. Let me show you what I tried to stop the bleeding. I tried making more money, alcohol, sex, new trucks, new boats, countless moves, anti-depressants, yoga and TM. It didn’t seem to matter what I tried, I was just like the woman with the issue of blood — I grew even worse.
Then, just like the woman with the issue of blood, I heard about Jesus from a friend. I repented and asked Jesus into my life and “immediately” the bleeding stopped. You see, this is a story that mirrors salvation. It says when the woman touched the hem of Jesus’ garment that “immediately” the flow of blood stopped. When you ask Jesus Christ into your heart, you are saved “immediately.”
Remember, Romans 6:23 says “the wages of sin is death.” Well, the second part of that verse says “the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus!” When you ask Jesus Christ into your heart, “immediately” he stops the bleeding caused by sin, and you now have eternal life.
Col 1:14: “In whom we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins.” As I write this, the Lord just showed me, I lost a lot of blood and he gave me a blood transfusion from his own blood. Reminds me of a line out of the old hymn, “Nothing but the Blood.”
“What can wash away my sin? Nothing but the blood of Jesus; What can make me whole again? Nothing but the blood of Jesus.”
I don’t know where you are at in this story. I do know the answer to this slow bleed caused by sin is a relationship with Jesus Christ.
In Romans 10:9-10, it says: “that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.”
That confession will stop the flow of blood in your life.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.