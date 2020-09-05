Obedience to law enforcement is God’s command

As the movie played out, I found myself enthusiastically rooting for the criminal and hoping for the demise of the law officer.
This was simply entertainment, yet world history records it in reality up to the present. Ever since Adam believed Satan’s vilification of God, mankind has excelled in vilifying good and justifying evil.
God, through Isaiah the prophet, records: “Woe unto them who call evil good, and good evil; who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!”
We see this fleshed out in parts of our nation as law enforcement is vilified, and lawlessness is justified. Businesses and homes are looted, innocent citizens are attacked and murdered (as are police), and property destroyed. Furthermore, if silence equals approval, then many of our political leaders are guilty of supporting this evil.
God’s word further addresses this in Romans 13: “Let every soul be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are appointed by God. Therefore whoever resists the authority resists the ordinance of God, and those who resist will bring judgment on themselves. For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to evil. Do you want to be unafraid of the authority? Do what is good, and you will have praise from the same. For he is God’s minister to you for good. But if you do evil, be afraid; for he does not bear the sword in vain; for he is God’s minister, an avenger to execute wrath on him who practices evil.”
Note that resisting authority (in context, law enforcement) is equated with resisting God’s ordinance. The text further declares that law enforcers are “God’s ministers” (servants), “appointed by God” himself!
This was penned in the context of an oppressive Roman government that was far more corrupt and void of civil rights than ours. Submission and obedience, dear Christian, is an imperative here, not a suggestion.
How many lives would be spared, billions of dollars and resources saved, if people would simply respect and obey law enforcement? Even those encountering the rare corrupt officer would benefit (as would all society) from respecting and obeying the badge. Certainly legal complaints should be filed when there is abuse. Thank God for the freedoms we have, like no other nation, where we have rights and access to the courts!
The heart of the matter ultimately rests in fearing and obeying our Creator, the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. He sacrificed his life as our substitute, died, was buried, and rose victorious from the grave with forgiveness, reconciliation, grace, mercy, peace and the free gift of eternal life to all who believe. He is worthy of our worship and obedience in all manner of living and attitude!
Hallson is a pastor at River Valley Bible Church in Lewiston and church planter with Northwest Independent Church Extension.