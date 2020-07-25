No matter the season, remember Jesus’ sacrifice

Christ has redeemed us from the curse of the law, having become a curse for us, for it is written, “Cursed is everyone who hangs on a tree.” — Galatians 3:13
———
Christmas in July? It’s not as uncommon as it sounds.
One of my favorite campgrounds in the Midwest plans the event every summer. Everyone is invited to decorate their campsites with lights and join in special festivities. There is a gift exchange and other fun games and contests for the kids. They even fully decorate a big pine tree in the middle of the grounds as the camp Christmas tree.
When Jesus was born on Earth that first Christmas Day, God had a special Christmas tree waiting just for him. But it was far from the nice-looking trees that we’re used to. In fact, it was horribly and painfully ugly. This Christmas tree had no needles, but it did have three sharp nails. It was not green with life, rather black with death. It was not streaked with sparkly silver tinsel, but smeared with the lifeblood of an innocent man. By now you’ve guessed what tree this was. It was the cross — a hanging tree — a tree of execution. This is the tree God had waiting for his son.
Now some might say: “Oh, but it’s Christmas. Must we talk about such unpleasant things? Won’t we spoil the joy of the celebration if we make that — that tree — a part of the Christmas message?”
The truth is, unless the cursed tree is present in our celebration of Christmas, we will have misused the purpose of Christmas altogether — especially in July.
Those who don’t want to mention Jesus’ death when we celebrate his birth simply don’t want to face the truth about themselves. They don’t want to see that the tree that God gave Jesus is cursed with our sins. It is ugly and grotesque because of our transgressions. The truth of the matter is that you and I put Jesus on that tree. Isaiah says: “All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned, every one, to his own way; And the LORD has laid on Him the iniquity of us all.” (Isaiah 53:6)
Iniquity means sin. Sin means breaking God’s law. We have sinned with our lips, and with our hands, and with our hearts.
When we peer in on the miracle of Christmas, lying there in a manger, let’s not miss God’s cursed Christmas tree, decorated with the body of the sinless God-man, hanging low as he bears the weight of your sin and mine. Let us not miss the solemn truth of this great event: that Jesus came into the world because we were damned sinners on the way to hell. Let us not miss the fact that Christmas calls us to repent of the sins that brought about Jesus’ death! It calls us to self-examination. It calls us to look at our priorities once again. What is most important in my life? Is it my faith? Who is uppermost in my thoughts? Is it the Christ-child? Is my love for him reflected in the way I live? Is it shown in a weekly schedule which sets aside a healthy amount of time to hear and study his word? Is it revealed in a church offering that is truly my best just as God gave me his best?!
This is the bitter side to any Christmas celebration: that our sins and mixed up priorities brought about the eventual and actual damnation of the Christ-child. But mingled with this bitterness there is also an undeniable sweetness. God gave his son a cursed tree of punishment — a tree that frees us from the curse of sin! The Apostle Paul wrote in the Bible, “The sting of death is sin, and the strength of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” (1 Corinthians 15:56)
Some of us put up an artificial Christmas tree. There are lots of good reasons to do that. It looks nice. No needles to clean up. You don’t have to give it water. And you don’t have to worry about it catching fire and burning down your house. But just because an artificial tree can be a good idea, that doesn’t mean we want an artificial Christmas.
And that’s what you get if you take God’s cursed Christmas tree out of your celebration. Unfortunately the joy so many experience at this celebration in December or July is superficial. It’s not the true joy and peace that God wants us to have. It’s just a short-lived warm, fuzzy feeling created by pretty lights, wrapping paper and the usual barrage of “Frosty,” “Rudolph” and “Santa.”
The message that springs out of our faith-filled hearts, and elevates our celebration beyond the mere artificial, is that Jesus, by coming into this world and becoming a curse in our place, has freed us from the curse of sin. There’s not one sin ever committed that hasn’t been paid for. There’s nothing in our past, present or future that can prevent us from receiving the free gift of forgiveness and eternal life. It says:
“Christ redeemed us from the curse of the law by becoming a curse for us.” We were held in slavery by sin and Satan. We had no future, but to be everlastingly cursed! But Jesus redeemed us. That is, he paid the price of his innocent blood to purchase our release. I hope you are as happy as I am to receive this gift from God by faith!
In a certain Midwest town, it was customary around Christmastime to place a manger scene in the city’s central park. But one night it was noticed that the Baby Jesus was missing. Someone had taken the life-size figurine which symbolized the essence of Christmas. In reporting this, the daily newspaper said that the city council expressed the hope that the figurine would be returned, and added, “It would be difficult to find a replacement.”
There is no way we can ever find a replacement for the Christ-child. No one else compares with God’s Son. The baby in the manger was the only one worthy and capable of freeing us from death and damnation. Jesus is the reason for the season; he is the only Savior of the world. There is no other.
It’s nice to think about Christmas in July. As we ponder the miracle of Christmas, let’s not forget the whole story of Christmas. As we look in at the baby of Christmas, let’s remember, too, the Good Friday man on the cross. Let’s be sure to plant God’s cursed Christmas tree of salvation squarely into the middle of our celebration.
———
Pastor Dave Naumann serves St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarkston and Peace Lutheran Church in Orofino.