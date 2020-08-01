New pastor arrives at Orchards Baptist Church

Mitchell Gibbs, who was born in Lewiston and raised at a farm near Culdesac, has been hired as the new pastor at Orchards Baptist Church in Lewiston.
Gibbs was baptized in the Clearwater River when he was 7. Gibbs’ call to the ministry began with Campus Crusade for Christ in 1989, and from that date, he has worked as a youth minister, interim pastor, associate pastor and other positions throughout the West. He comes to Lewiston after being the pastor at Lents Baptist Church in Portland, Ore.
Gibbs is married to Tracy Gibbs, who holds a master’s degree in education and is involved in church activities, teaching Sunday school and children’s church. The couple have two sons, James (14) and Zechariah (11).
Orchards Baptist Church is located at the corner of 10th Street and Bryden Ave., and holds its Sunday morning Bible study/Sunday school at 9:45 a.m., followed by worship service at 11 a.m.
———
AHASAHKA — The Clearwater Crusaders for Christ, the Orofino chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association, will host the 2020 Run for the Son fundraiser with its annual Bug Splat Ride set for Aug. 15.
The ride is open to all motorcyclists with a $10 donation, which includes a bug splat target. The largest splat on the target wins bragging rights and a prize of $100. There will also be prizes for closest to the center, the most splats and the farthest traveled.
The ride will help raise money to support transportation for Christian missionaries around the world.
The registration is at the View Point – Second Turn-In, Dworshak Reservoir, in Ahasahka. Sign-in is at 10 a.m. and the ride starts at 11 a.m. The ride will abide by the COVID-19 plan. Those with questions can contact Nancy Correa at (208) 827-6721.
———
MOSCOW — The Catholic Women’s League Rummage Sale will continue today at St. Mary’s Family Center, 618 E. First St., in Moscow.
The sale, which started Friday evening, will continue from 8 a.m. to noon today. Masks and social distancing will be required.