Natural law is merely the effect of almighty God

Not long ago, one of the area clergy asked me if I could write something “fluffy” for the Tribune’s religion page. This is my attempt, dear reader, to do so, but with your kind indulgence.
Recently I have been reading “Idiot’s Guide To Quantum Mechanics” (Marc Humphrey, Ph.D., Penguin-Random House, 2015). If for any reason one would wish to be humbled, the above book might just serve that purpose in full. However, I believe there is a better way to be both humbled and, at the same time, encouraged.
How might that be achieved? Well, not from the descantings of scientists and philosophers — but from the Scriptures. Let us consider one brief sample from the Book of Hebrews, chapter 11, verses 1-3: “Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen. For by it the people of old received their commendation. By faith we understand that the universe was created by the word of God, so that what is seen was not made out of things that are visible.” (ESV)
I love reading science and philosophy, of leptons, mesons, protons, string theory, and even of Schrodinger’s Cat (our family is into cats), but most of the former come from the material universe in one way or another, or they are philosophically speculative. We only hope the scientists get it right when they try to interpret their “bin of facts” for the rest of us — often they do not. But faith sees through the disquietude and confusion of modern science, which has so smugly created a naturalistic religion — a religion whereby natural law has become the master, rather than the effect of an almighty God.
Even so, there is something far more compelling than the bloviations of mere mortals: Consider the words of David in the 19th Psalm. “The heavens declare the glory of God, and the sky above proclaims his handiwork. Day to day pours out speech, and night to night reveals knowledge.” (verses 1 and 2, ESV)
Dear reader, who is it you put your “faith” in — the words of fallible human beings, or in the infallible Word of God who’s author is none other than Jesus Christ?
I would not call that “fluffy,” but definitely reassuring in a world of chaos. If you read Hebrews, chapter 11, you will see what I mean ... enjoy.
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.