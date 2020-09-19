My God has a big ‘but’ and it saved our sorry butts

The other morning, I went to the Lord and asked him to forgive me for not being as kind or patient with my wife as I should be. At the end I added, “But you know, I have been under a lot of pressure, I have been so busy.”
He let me know pretty quickly that I just negated my request for forgiveness with my “but.” I thought to myself, “Me and my big but.”
That flooded me with a lot of other thoughts about this little word “but.” How many of us try to excuse our behavior with the word “but?” Let’s look at some famous men in the Bible who had a big “but.”
When Nebuchadnezzar threatened to throw them into a fiery furnace if they didn’t bow down to his golden image, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego replied, to the king, “O Nebuchadnezzar, we have no need to answer you in this matter. If that is the case, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and He will deliver us from your hand, O king. But if not, let it be known to you, O king, that we do not serve your gods, nor will we worship the gold image which you have set up.” (Daniel 3:17-18)
When commanded not to preach in the name of Jesus, Peter and John replied in Act 4:20: “For we cannot ‘but’ speak the things which we have seen and heard.”
How does our “but” compare to God’s “but?” It doesn’t. We need to align our “but” with God’s “but.” His “but” will always trump our “but.” His “but” is the Word of God and the Word of God is living and powerful and sharper than any two-edged sword. (Hebrews 4:12)
How about fear? There is a lot of fear going on in this world today. “But,” the word of God says, in 2 Timothy 1:7, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” And in 1 John 4:18: “There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear.”
How about when things look so hopeless and impossible? “But,” the word of God says in Matthew 19:26: “Jesus looked at them and said to them, ‘With men this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.’ ”
When you mess up, you might wonder how God could ever love you. “But,” the word of God says, in Romans 8:35: “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
What about when you are so tired and weary and don’t think you can take another step? “But,” the word of God says, in Isaiah 40:31: “But those who wait on the LORD shall renew their strength; They shall mount up with wings like eagles; They shall run and not be weary; They shall walk and not faint.”
So many other examples but not enough space to share them all. I would like to end with two of the biggest “buts” in the Bible.
Romans 6:23: “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” That is a big “but!” The biggest “but” in the Bible was spoken by Jesus himself.
Matthew 26:39: “He went a little farther and fell on His face, and prayed, saying, ‘O My Father, if it is possible, let this cup pass from Me; nevertheless, not as I will, but as You will.’ ”
That “but,” my friends, saved your butt and my butt. Let me end with a saying I read years ago: “Death and the curse were in our cup, oh Christ ’twas full for thee, (but) thou has drained the last dark drop, ’tis empty now for me.”
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.