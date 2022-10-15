When was the last time you made a deposit into your ‘faith account’?

Nick Hasselstrom

It seems like in big business there is always a man or a woman who is the “go-to” person in that organization — the one who can answer all the hard questions, solve all the problems, and get things done.

In your life, you may also have a go-to person, one you trust to share your deepest thoughts and needs with. Can I tell you about my go-to man? There is a great story in the sixth chapter of John where Jesus tells his disciples that in order to obtain eternal life, they must eat his flesh and drink his blood. His disciples felt that was a hard saying and many of them turned away from him.

Tags

Recommended for you