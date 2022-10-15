It seems like in big business there is always a man or a woman who is the “go-to” person in that organization — the one who can answer all the hard questions, solve all the problems, and get things done.
In your life, you may also have a go-to person, one you trust to share your deepest thoughts and needs with. Can I tell you about my go-to man? There is a great story in the sixth chapter of John where Jesus tells his disciples that in order to obtain eternal life, they must eat his flesh and drink his blood. His disciples felt that was a hard saying and many of them turned away from him.
John 6:66-68 — “From that time many of His disciples went back and walked with Him no more. Then Jesus said to the twelve, ‘Do you also want to go away?’ But Simon Peter answered Him, ‘Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life.’ ”
What Peter was saying was, “Lord we have nowhere to go to. You are our go-to man.” Remember, they had left their livelihoods and given up everything for Jesus. Jesus wasn’t just part of their lives — he was their life, he was their go-to man. For years, my go-to was the bottle, lust and material possessions. At the end, I was ready to “go to” the end of a .357 magnum.
I would like to say it was then that I finally found my go-to man, but the truth is I gave up, and, instead, my go-to man found me. “Amazing grace, how sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me. I once was lost, but now am found, was blind, but now I see.” I can honestly say, the more I get to know Jesus, the more I rely on him as my go-to man. As I was writing this, the Lord took me to the desert when Moses encountered the burning bush. God spoke from the burning bush and told Moses to go to the pharaoh and tell him to release God’s people. When Moses asked him who he should say has sent him, God answered:
Exodus 3:14 — “And God said to Moses, ‘I AM WHO I AM.’ And He said, ‘Thus you shall say to the children of Israel, ‘I AM’ has sent me to you.’ ”
You see, ‘I AM’ was Moses’ go-to man. In the same way, ‘I AM’ is my go-to man.
John 6:35 — “And Jesus said to them, ‘I am the bread of life.’ ”
I go to Jesus daily for food. He is the word and he feeds me with his word. His word gives me life.
John 8:12 — “Then Jesus spoke to them again, saying, ‘I am the light of the world.’ ”
Jesus took me out of the darkness and put me into his marvelous light. I walk in his light every day and he is a light unto my path.
John 10:7 — “Then Jesus said to them again, ‘Most assuredly, I say to you, I am the door of the sheep.’ ”
This door is always open for Jesus’ sheep. This door leads to the next “I AM.”
John 14:6 — “Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’ ”
Jesus is the only way. There aren’t four or five or a thousand ways. There is only one way to the Father. When Jesus died, the veil was torn from top to bottom, making way for you and me to go into the holiest of holies, directly into the Father’s presence.
John 10:11 — “I am the good shepherd.”
The Lord is my Shepherd and I shall not want. Jesus watches over me and protects me 24/7.
John 15:1 — “I am the true vine, and my Father is the vinedresser.”
I stay connected to the vine. I get everything I need to live a Christian life by staying connected to him.
John 11:25 — “Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life.’ ”
This “I AM” is the greatest go-to man. This “I AM” guarantees me I will go to heaven. I intend on spending the rest of my life telling the world about my go-to man — the great ‘I AM!’ Don’t leave home without him.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.