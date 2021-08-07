More than one solution is needed for homelessness in the L-C Valley

There is a platitude that many people subscribe to: “If you aren’t with us, you’re against us.”
While true in many cases, it is simply not so in all circumstances. For an example from scripture, we have the story of Barnabas and Paul. Both were committed to an identical mission, and in fact had served together faithfully for many years. But in the process of preparing for a new journey together, they found they disagreed on a very specific detail: whether to include a man named John Mark in their group.
Paul was disappointed in John Mark from previous experience; but Barnabas, known as “The Encourager,” sought to restore John Mark. Barnabas thought this was a great opportunity to do so. Paul did not. Neither would budge, so they determined to split into two different groups and undertake different journeys.
Now, if the platitude above applied, we would say that these two did not support one another; that, because they weren’t fully with each other, they were against each other. But the opposite is true — they supported each other as much as possible, but determined that the two should “go in different directions.” The end of it all was that both missions were VERY successful, and in fact the two separate groups effectively DOUBLED the positive results.
Last Sunday, the Union Gospel Mission placed an announcement in the Tribune. Like many ministers in the area, I was asked to sign my name to the statement of support that was printed. After many days of praying about it, mulling it over, and seeking insight from people I trust, I found I could not sign the statement.
Just as the example above, this is NOT a case of “not with us, so you’re against us.” Indeed, the pastors and local leaders who signed the statement, the folks from Union Gospel Mission in Spokane, and pastors like me have an identical mission: to help those experiencing homelessness find safety, security and the transforming love and grace of God. The presence of shelters in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley are desperately needed, without question.
I could not sign the statement because I cannot say I fully support a high-barrier shelter (meaning those admitted can’t come in and out when they please or use drugs and alcohol, according to an article on the proposed UGM shelter that ran in Tuesday’s Tribune) — what I can say is that I support it with reservation. My reservation is that I do not fully agree with a high-barrier approach on its own for helping people without housing. Rather, I fully support what is called a “housing first” approach alongside a high-barrier shelter.
Some people find these approaches to be oppositional; I am not one of them. A high-barrier shelter will help a lot of people — in fact, in our area, it will likely help the bulk of people without housing. However, I firmly believe that the very best way to address the needs of all people experiencing homelessness is to have an alternative approach in place as well. This alternative would need to be “housing first,” to care for those who cannot be helped by a high-barrier shelter alone. Additionally, for me to fully support this alternative shelter and organization, it would need to be inclusive — welcoming and affirming all people, including people who identify as LGBTQIA+.
The statement placed by UGM didn’t leave room for anyone to “support with reservation” or to express a nuanced endorsement. As a minister, I pay careful attention to my words and what they mean. Given that my thoughts about this are what they are, I could not sign it in good faith as written. However, the need for the UGM shelter is real, and I support its presence as much as I can. I encourage all people to support it as well, to the lengths they can. Again, it will help a lot of people.
At the same time, I found that the process of deciding whether to sign the statement has clarified for me the need for an alternative, housing-first shelter. I have found there is support in the community for both approaches, since both will ensure all people can be helped. Therefore, I decided to write this in the Tribune — not just to express that I didn’t sign and why. I won’t pretend that too many people care about that.
No, I also wanted to reach out to the people of the L-C Valley and encourage people to contact me if you are interested in helping support an alternative shelter. It will take resources, good leaders and lots of connections. But it can be done. More importantly, it should be done. The lack of housing is a problem that will take more than one solution. Just as Paul and Barnabas multiplied their effectiveness by following two different courses, the L-C Valley can benefit from more than one approach to housing.
Stauffer is the pastor of Clarkston United Methodist Church and Lewiston First United Methodist Church.