Montgomery will serve as bishop in Kamiah

KAMIAH — David Reid Montgomery has been called as the Kamiah First Ward Bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Montgomery was born and mainly raised in Prescott, Ariz. He received a Bachelor of Arts in art education from Southern Utah University and Master of Arts from the University of Utah. He retired after 30 years of teaching and moved to Kamiah in 2001.
He served as a young missionary in Switzerland, then served four more missions in Chemnitz, Germany; Savaii, Samoa; Hof, Germany; and Trier, Germany, with his wife, Lynn Montgomery. They have been married for 54 years and have six children, Lyric, 52; Lisa, 50; Aaron, 47; Dalyn, 44; Amber 42; and Lindsey, 39.
Montgomery’s counselors are Steven Westbrook and Scott Knutson.