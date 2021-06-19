Kevin and Cathy Searle, of Kamiah, have been called to serve in the Utah Woodruff Farmland Reserve Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
———
Bailey Russell, of Lewiston, has been called to serve an 18-month English-speaking mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Russell will serve in the Alabama Birmingham Mission. She is the daughter of Ryan and Cami Russell, of Lewiston.
———
Hope Dawson, of Lewiston, has been called to serve an 18 month English Speaking Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dawson will serve in the Oregon Eugene Mission. She is the daughter of Larry and Tami Dawson, of Lewiston.