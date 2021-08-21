Katherine Sedgewick of the Kamiah 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will serve an 18-month, English-speaking mission in the North Carolina Charlotte Mission. Katherine is the daughter of James and Joanna Sedgewick, of Kamiah.
———
Sharon Simler of the Kamiah 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will serve in the Washington, D.C., North Mission.
———
Trevor Christensen of the Lewiston 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will serve a two-year, English-speaking mission in the Texas San Antonio Mission. Trevor is the son of Brett and Eddieka Christensen, of Lewiston.
———
Emily Harris of the Lewiston 3rd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will serve at the Sao Paula, Brazil, West mission, but is currently at the Salt Lake Temple Square Mission awaiting her visa. Emily is the daughter of Cody and Erin Harris, of Lewiston.