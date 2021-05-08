As a pastor friend of mine recently wrote, “Many people call themselves ‘Christian,’ yet there is a great gulf between what they practice and the identity they claim. They do not openly proclaim Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior by their actions.”
They have a hollow and facile profession of faith. They are not zealous and burning with love for Jesus Christ though from a distance they may appear so — they may give off an illumination, but without heat.
The Lord Jesus Christ described the same in Revelation 3:15-16:
“I know your works: you are neither cold nor hot. Would that you were either cold or hot! So, because you are lukewarm, and neither hot nor cold, I will spit you out of my mouth.” And then our Lord describes the Laodiceans’ self-delusion of thinking themselves as rich, prosperous, needing nothing against the reality of who they really were: “wretched, pitiable, poor, blind, and naked.” (verse 17, Englis Standard Version with slight emendation.) Today’s churches have many sitting in pews who may be described as self-deluded and self-deceived.
Dear reader, how might you discern if you are a lukewarm “Christian”? Do you hide your resentments and grudge-bearing when you don’t get your way? Do you flee and run away from those who would keep you accountable? Do you show by your actions, as Paul’s Second Epistle to Timothy describes in chapter 3, an ungrateful, unappeasable, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having the appearance of godliness, but denying its power ... kind of heart? (In part verses 2-5, ESV.)
If so, just like the unrepentant Laodiceans, you will be lost in spite of your cold-comforts — for God hates lukewarm Christianity. But there is still time, for as the Spirit writes, “Those whom I love, I reprove and discipline, so be zealous and repent.” (Revelation 3:19, ESV)
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.