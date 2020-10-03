Lucky for us, God has an open door policy

Did you ever get into the debate over who was responsible for the death of Jesus? Some say it was the Sanhedrin, the Pharisees, the Sadducees, Pilate and even ourselves.
Do you know who took Jesus’ life? No one. He gave his life. When you understand that, it changes everything. Just look at the evidence for that statement.
John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” The life of Jesus was given freely, it wasn’t taken.
Hebrews 12:2: “Looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame.” Giving his life brought him joy! Are you kidding?
Isaiah 53:10: “Yet it pleased the LORD to bruise Him.” What?!
Isaiah 53:7: “He was oppressed and He was afflicted, yet He opened not His mouth; He was led as a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before its shearers is silent, So He opened not His mouth.” He didn’t plead and cry, “You have the wrong man; please don’t take my life. I am innocent!” He didn’t say a word. He willingly gave his life.
John 19:10: “Then Pilate said to Him, ‘Are You not speaking to me? Do You not know that I have power to crucify You, and power to release You?’ Jesus answered, ‘You could have no power at all against Me unless it had been given you from above.’ ”
What Jesus was saying is that no man has the power to take his life. Then look what he said in John 10:17: “Therefore My Father loves Me, because I lay down My life that I may take it again. No one takes it from Me, but I lay it down of Myself. I have power to lay it down, and I have power to take it up again.”
All this writer can say to all of that is: Thank you, Jesus! The reason I am so thankful is that I know why he gave his life ... to pay the penalty for the sin of the world and bring us back into a personal relationship with the Father.
Mark records what happened when Jesus breathed his last breath in Mark 15:37: “And Jesus cried out with a loud voice, and breathed His last. Then the veil of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom.”
That, my friends, gives you and me direct access into the Holiest of Holies. That is when God set up his “open door policy.” We know that only the high priest could go into the Holiest of Holies once a year to take the sacrifice to cover the sin of the people. Jesus is our high priest who took in the sacrifice to take away our sin. He not only took the sacrifice in, he was the sacrifice.
Hebrews 9:11: “But Christ came as High Priest of the good things to come, with the greater and more perfect tabernacle not made with hands, that is, not of this creation. Not with the blood of goats and calves, but with His own blood He entered the Most Holy Place once for all, having obtained eternal redemption.”
Because Jesus gave his life, the door is open, the door is open, the door is always open! Jesus is the way to the Father. He said in John 10:9: “I am the door. If anyone enters by Me, he will be saved.”
Did you ever have someone come over and you were expecting them? When they knock on the door, you say, “Come on in, the door is open.” What are you waiting for? The door is open, the Father is expecting you. He is saying, “Come on in, the door is open.”
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.