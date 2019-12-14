Lord, restore the joy of Christmas

Lord, at this Christmastime, we want to bow our heads in grateful worship as we consider the greatest gift that has ever been given. Stripped of all the glories of heaven, wrapped in swaddling clothes, and at last nailed to a tree, you bore the sins of the world.
We desire, Lord, that you would once again take your rightful place at the center of our celebration. We don’t want to be so content with earthly things that we shove aside the heavenly birth. We recognize that too many times, we have been content to let the angels do all the singing. Lord, restore to us the joy of Christmas that we might burst forth in praise and adoration!
We desire to be like the wise men, setting aside earthly pursuits in order to seek out your presence, and bow before you in perfect submission. Help us to remember that true worship demands our all, and we gratefully and reverently yield everything to you.
Like the shepherds, we desire that the beauty of Christ would so enrapture our hearts that we cannot keep the news of your birth to ourselves. Give us opportunities to show others your love, and help us to remember that we are now your hands, your feet, and your voice to the hurting people who surround us. Give us enough of the Spirit of Christ that when we minister to others, the beauty of Jesus will shine forth. May the story of that first Christmas remind us that God does intervene in marvelous and miraculous ways in the hearts and lives of humanity.
Give us the joy and peace that is available because you came. May your light continue to guide us as we travel the road of life, and may the perfect fulfillment of your first coming quicken our hearts to watch in hopeful expectation of your soon return. Amen.
Duncan is pastor at Lewiston Bible Missionary Church.