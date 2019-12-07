Long ago, the prophet Jeremiah called out to the prophets and the priests of his day: “They have healed the wound of my people lightly, saying, ‘Peace, peace,’ when there is no peace.” (Jeremiah 6:14, ESV)
Just as it was in Jeremiah’s day, so it is today when unscriptural ecumenicists (contrast John 17) preach and insist upon “peace” at the expense of truth ethically or doctrinally. Such sermonizing may have an atmosphere of piety surrounding it, but such descanting will do little to restrain the love of sin, nor promote holiness of life in professing Christians.
Adding to our present malaise and the ongoing obfuscation of the Cross-work of Jesus Christ is sacramentarianism and its close cousin, sacerdotalism. The overemphasis on liturgical rites and forms — and worst of all are ministers who act as MCs of the evangelical “Hit Parade” (entertainments). All of the former militates against biblical practice and faith. The 17th-century English theologian John Owen asserted: “Sin will not otherwise die, but by being gradually and constantly weakened; spare it and it heals its wounds and recovers its strength.” And that is exactly what happens when God’s under-shepherds seek to heal “the wound of my people lightly.” (Jeremiah 6:14a)
Modern “establishment” religion will object just as it did in John Calvin’s day (he died in 1564), but I am thankful in knowing the Lord Jesus Christ will have the last word. As the prophet Isaiah wrote, “The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever.” (Isaiah 40:8, ESV)
It is God’s word preached with depth and application by which the Holy Spirit heals the “wound of my people.”
Nonetheless, be warned, dear reader, that Satan is never so dangerous as when he appears as an angel of light. And the ecumenicism, sacramentarianism and “churchy” entertainment culture which denies doctrine and ethics is never so dangerous to you as when it smiles and cries, “peace, peace.” When Judas betrayed Christ it was with a kiss!
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.