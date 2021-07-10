Psalm 25:4: “Show me Your ways, O LORD; Teach me Your paths.”
My children were raised to love hunting. Before kindergarten, I taught them how to identify a deer track, how to tell what direction the deer is traveling, and the difference between the track of a buck, doe or fawn. They learned how to follow a trail, the trick of getting your eyes down low to the ground to “see” what the deer might see, and then follow the path the deer would likely follow. I also taught them to give thanks to God for the gifts he gives. They learned well, and freezers well-stocked with savory venison have been the result.
In this verse from the Psalms, we are asking the Lord to show us his ways, to teach us his paths. Faith in Jesus and his word is the most important path we can learn and follow as we live our lives in the wilderness of this sinful world. In his word, our Father in heaven teaches and reveals to us the otherwise unknown trail our Savior took to the cross as our substitute. We’ve learned to keep the eyes of our faith grounded on the Good Shepherd who leads us to the forgiveness of sins, life and salvation.
God desires our children to know the same ways and paths. Beginning with regular Bible readings and devotions at home, and utilizing all the available helps of our Christian schools and Sunday schools, God’s word will keep our children on the right path with souls well-fed and nourished. Are you looking for a Christian school for your children? Among the choices in our area, you might check out Valley Bible Academy in Clarkston, grades 4-8, beginning its seventh year on Aug. 25.
There are really only two trails to follow this side of heaven. Jesus tells us, “Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it. Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it.” (Matthew 7:13-14)
When it comes to learning the way to eternal life, may our heavenly Father teach us his paths.
Naumann serves St. John’s Lutheran Church and Valley Bible Academy in Clarkston.