ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the location of a new Utah temple.
Church officials said Wednesday they acquired land located near 3000 E. 1580 South in St. George.
Church President Russell Nelson announced plans in October 2018 calling for a three-story temple in the city.
Officials said detailed plans and a groundbreaking date have not yet been released.
Officials said the temple would become the second in the city, about 5 miles from the 142-year-old St. George Utah Temple recently closed for renovations.
Officials said renovations including structural, mechanical and electrical work are expected to be completed in 2022.
Church officials said Utah is poised to have 23 temples across the state with this new one in Washington County and five additional proposals.