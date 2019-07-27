Lewiston LDS ward names Reynolds as new bishop

Bill Reynolds
Bill Reynolds has been named the new bishop of Lewiston’s First Ward of the Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Reynolds was born in Portland, Ore., and grew up in Los Alamos, N.M., and Rathdrum, Idaho. He graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in cartography and minor in computer science. He and his wife, Brandee, have four children and he works for Nez Perce County as geographic information system coordinator.
Reynolds’ first and second counselors are Eric Reese and Steve Holm.