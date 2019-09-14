Just like paint, the gift of God often needs to be stirred up

I have a good friend who recently told me that Christians are like paint. They need to be stirred up. When you buy a gallon of paint, the first thing you do is to stir it up rigorously.
His statement took me to a scripture in 2 Timothy 1:6 where the Apostle Paul tells Timothy, “Therefore I remind you to stir up the gift of God which is in you through the laying on of my hands.”
That gift, my friends, is the Holy Spirit. I read that and the gift within me began to get stirred up.
Remember when you asked Jesus into your life? Talk about getting stirred up. Then time passes and you don’t continue to stir up the gift within you by reading the Word of God, praying, praising Jesus, and being thankful. What happens is you become like paint that has sat on a shelf for a while and has lost its true color and consistency. It is up to you and I to continue to stir up this gift within us. No one else can do that.
Now for a moment, I would like to point to our true role model, Jesus Christ. When John the Baptist baptized Jesus the word says in Matthew 3:16, “When He had been baptized, Jesus came up immediately from the water; and behold, the heavens were opened to Him, and He saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove and alighting upon Him.”
From that moment on, Jesus stirred up that gift and he went out and stirred up the world. He stirred up the temple. He stirred up the Pharisees. He went against everything they taught. The thing that touches me most deeply is that Jesus stirred up Calvary. Oh, stay with me! Jesus prayed in the garden in Luke 22:42, saying, “Father, if it is Your will, take this cup away from Me; nevertheless not My will, but Yours, be done.”
Luke 22:44 tells us how Jesus prayed, “And being in agony, He prayed more earnestly. Then His sweat became like great drops of blood falling down to the ground.”
You think Jesus wasn’t stirred? Like the gallon of paint put on that machine and violently shaken!
He was then arrested, mocked, shamed, scourged and taken up on Calvary. He was stirred when he cried out, “My God, My God, why hast thou forsaken me?” He was stirred when he said, “It is finished!” When he gave up his spirit, his stirred-up blood, the unblemished blood of the Lamb of God, flowed from Calvary to take away the sin of the world once and for all.
Heb 9:12, “Not with the blood of goats and calves, but with His own blood He entered the Most Holy Place once for all, having obtained eternal redemption.”
Then he rose from the dead and sent you and me back the greatest gift ever given: the gift of the Holy Spirit. Won’t you stir up the good gift of God?
Evangelist Nick Hasselstrom is pastor at ROXY 714 on Main Street in Lewiston, a partner of Cross Tied Ministries.