There is an old song from the ’60s titled, “I Just Dropped In (to See What Condition My Condition Was In).”
It was sung by Kenny Rogers and The First Edition. Here are a couple lines out of that song: “I woke up this mornin’ with the sundown shinin’ in. I found my mind in a brown paper bag within. I tripped on a cloud and fell-a 8 miles high. I tore my mind on a jagged sky. ... I pushed my soul in a deep dark hole and then I followed it in. I watched myself crawlin’ out as I was a-crawlin’ in. I got up so tight I couldn’t unwind. I saw so much I broke my mind. I just dropped in to see what condition my condition was in.”
Obviously, this man was in bad condition, so bad in fact, that he dropped in to see what condition he was in. Do you realize it was the condition he was in that rendered him incapable of seeing the condition he was in?
Can I be so bold as to suggest that there is a world out there who have no idea what condition their condition is in? That’s because their condition hinders them from seeing their condition. It’s called denial. When I say denial, I am not talking about a river in Egypt.
Many people never give it a thought about what happens to them after they die. The word of God tells us we all have an appointment with death.
Hebrews 9:27 — “And as it is appointed for men to die once, but after this the judgment.”
The death part may be enough to shake you up, but it’s the judgment part that should really get your attention. You may say, “judgment for what? I am a good person.”
Bingo, your condition just hindered you from seeing your real condition.
Listen to what Romans 3:23 says — “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”
You see, that is your true condition. You are a sinner. If given a blood test, every person would test S-I-N positive.
It gets worse. The word of God also tells us what the penalty of that condition is.
Romans 6:23 — “For the wages of sin is death.”
That simply means an eternal separation from God. Now let me give you the good news.
The last part of Romans 6:23 says — “... but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Praise be to God, he provided the antidote for our condition — his precious blood.
1 Peter 1:18 — “Knowing that you were not redeemed with corruptible things, like silver or gold, from your aimless conduct received by tradition from your fathers, but with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot.”
Let me close with the central message of the entire Bible.
John 3:14-17— “And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of Man be lifted up, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life. For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.”
When was the last time you checked in to see what condition your condition was in?
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.