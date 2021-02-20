The other morning, in my personal prayer time, the Holy Spirit took me back 27 years, to the day I asked Jesus Christ into my life. He gave me a whole new revelation of what happened on that day.
It was at a prayer meeting where two men laid hands on me, and I received the baptism in the Holy Spirit. The very moment that happened, God poured out his love into my heart. Romans 5:5: “Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us.”
My life has never been the same. Here is the revelation the Holy Spirit has given me: When God poured out his love into my heart, he loved me to death. He loved me to death! In medical terms, I guess you might say he gave me a lethal injection of his love.
Do you know what that love did? It killed the sin nature in me. You see the love of God killed the dominion of sin in my life. Romans 6:14: “For sin shall not have dominion over you, for you are not under law but under grace.” Romans 6:6-7: “Knowing this, that our old man was crucified with Him, that the body of sin might be done away with, that we should no longer be slaves of sin. For he who has died has been freed from sin.”
I am not sinless, but I sin less, because sin no longer has dominion over me. I am no longer a slave to sin. I am now a slave to righteousness. Romans 6:18: “And having been set free from sin, you became slaves of righteousness.” Do you know why that is so important?
Romans 6:22-23 tells us: “But now having been set free from sin, and having become slaves of God, you have your fruit to holiness, and the end, everlasting life.” “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
My friends, that is the good news of the Gospel! John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
I have no doubt, when the Apostle Paul spent that three days in a room with nothing to eat or drink, that Jesus loved him to death. Paul wrote Romans 5:5: “Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us.” Listen to what Paul would write about dying after coming out.
1 Corinthians 15:31: “I affirm, by the boasting in you which I have in Christ Jesus our Lord, I die daily.”
Philippians 1:21: “For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain.” Romans 6:11: “Likewise you also, reckon yourselves to be dead indeed to sin, but alive to God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Galatians 2:20: “I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me.”
Galatians 6:14: “But God forbid that I should boast except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom the world has been crucified to me, and I to the world.”
Romans 12:1: “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies a living sacrifice.”
Paul had been loved to death and he understood the importance of dying to self. A few years ago, there was a No. 1 selling Christian book entitled “Seven Ways to Become a Better You.” I heard a very wise Christian teacher say years ago that, “God doesn’t want us better, he wants us deader.” I agree with him.
I am so thankful that 27 years ago, Jesus poured out his love into my heart through the power of the Holy Spirit, and “Jesus loved me to death.” To be totally transparent, I must add that we all have a little difficulty at times with Romans 12:1. I heard it once said, “the problem with a living sacrifice is that it is always trying to crawl off the altar.”
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.