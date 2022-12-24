Quench your thirst with God’s word

Dave Naumann

A mother was getting Christmas cookies ready to send to school with her third grader. As she carefully packed the cookies into the Tupperware container, her son said, “Don’t forget the broken ones. Our teacher likes the broken ones!” His mother guessed the truth, of course: that when the children had taken all the perfect cookies, the teacher took what was left over. She was willing to content herself — and keep the classroom peace — by taking the broken ones for herself.

Of course, no one would ever actually prefer broken merchandise. No one would ever go out of their way to seek out damaged goods, to make their own the ones that had flaws and failings. No one but Jesus, that is. Jesus likes the broken ones. He came to seek and to save the lost and straying. Jesus reached out to the despised of the world, to the tax collectors and the sinners. And when the Pharisees criticized him for it, he replied: “Those who are well have no need of a physician, but those who are sick. I did not come to call the righteous, but sinners, to repentance” (Mark 2:17).

