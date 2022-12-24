A mother was getting Christmas cookies ready to send to school with her third grader. As she carefully packed the cookies into the Tupperware container, her son said, “Don’t forget the broken ones. Our teacher likes the broken ones!” His mother guessed the truth, of course: that when the children had taken all the perfect cookies, the teacher took what was left over. She was willing to content herself — and keep the classroom peace — by taking the broken ones for herself.
Of course, no one would ever actually prefer broken merchandise. No one would ever go out of their way to seek out damaged goods, to make their own the ones that had flaws and failings. No one but Jesus, that is. Jesus likes the broken ones. He came to seek and to save the lost and straying. Jesus reached out to the despised of the world, to the tax collectors and the sinners. And when the Pharisees criticized him for it, he replied: “Those who are well have no need of a physician, but those who are sick. I did not come to call the righteous, but sinners, to repentance” (Mark 2:17).
Jesus likes the broken ones. And it’s a good thing for us that he does! It’s a good thing that he invites sinners to come to him, for that’s what you and I are. We’re sinners who have failed time and again to keep his commandments. We’re broken and damaged goods, with many a flaw and failing in our past. But Jesus likes the broken ones. He prefers them. That’s why the psalmist says, “The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit, a broken and a contrite heart — these, O God, You will not despise” (Psalm 51:17).
And that may be the most amazing aspect of the event we’re celebrating tonight. At Christmas, we, the broken ones of the earth, welcome our God. Not a God who thunders and intimidates with his majesty, but a God who tenderly invites us to approach his cradle and partake of his mercy. We see God in human form, the deity clothed in flesh, a little baby in a manger, a child of whom not even the most wretched sinner need be afraid.
For Jesus likes the broken ones. He restores the prodigal. He cleanses the leper. He gives sight to the blind. He stands over the bed of the paralyzed man and says, “Son, be of good cheer — your sins are forgiven you!” He reaches out to every one of us and says, “Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”
Come to the manger once again. Bow down and worship. And if you’re not perfect, if you have a broken past full of sins and mistakes, don’t worry ... Jesus likes the broken ones.
Naumann serves St. John’s Lutheran Church and Valley Bible Academy in Clarkston.