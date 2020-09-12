Jesus is there to calm the storm of life

Pastor Greg here, let’s begin with Romans 8:28: “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose.”
We recognize the day we live in is extraordinary, chaos on everyside, COVID-19 virus, riots and demonstrations demanding change, upcoming elections that stir our emotions and natural disasters happening at an alarming rate. All signs of Jesus coming soon, and we who believe say, come now sweet Jesus, the sooner the better. God’s word is always challenging us to seek his face, to turn from our wicked ways. God is wanting us to get our hearts right in the midst of all this uncertainty.
In the book of Mark, Chapter 4 verses 35-41, (paraphrased) the disciples are in a boat traveling to a point across the sea. Jesus is asleep in the back of the boat, the winds and waves increase dramatically, causing fear, worry and anxiety. Thinking we are going to perish, they awaken Jesus saying, master cares not that we die? Jesus arises, rebukes the winds and speaks unto the sea, peace be still. The winds ceased, calm returned, he said, why are you so fearful? How is it that you have no faith?
Let me remind you, all things work together for good to them that love God. Jesus was speaking to the hearts of these men, why are you so fearful? Where’s your faith? John 3:16 and 17 declares, “For God so loved the world that he gave His only begotten son, that whosoever believes in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.”
Jesus came with purpose to save us all out of this broken sinful world. His purpose isn’t to condemn but to build our faith and restore our hope. Why was Jesus challenging the fear? He was saying, I’m in this with you. I won’t let you perish, have faith in me. Don’t lose hope, I’m in the boat with you. No matter what this season of life brings our way, have faith in God. Remembering Jesus is with us in the boat of life. Hebrews 13:5 “ ... for God hath said, I will never leave you, nor forsake you.”
Through the winds and waves, the trials of life, virus, politics, chaos in general, always remember, God will calm the storms of life, leaving faith, hope and love to set a new direction, loving us into a closer walk with him.
Keep the faith. Blessings to all. Pastor Greg signing off.
Pedersen is pastor of The House of Faith Church in Lewiston.