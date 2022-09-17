Did you ever stand in front of a river and watch it flow past you?
You look upstream and it is flowing down, you look in front of you and it is flowing by, you look downstream and it is flowing off. It is a constant flow. It is there, always, right in front of you. It never stops.
Have you ever wondered where it comes from, where is the source of this river? The word “source” is defined as the point of origin. Where did this river of water originate? It has to start somewhere, right? If you were to travel up this river far enough, you would eventually reach the origin. In the process, you would have to cross many tributaries that flow into this river to feed it.
Our God is like this flowing river. He has always been there, he is there now, and he will always be there. He is constant, he is eternal. It tells us as much in Revelation 4:8 — “... Lord God Almighty, ‘who was and is and is to come!’ ”
When Jesus talked to the woman at the well, he told her that he was the source of living water.
John 4:10 — “Jesus answered and said to her, ‘If you knew the gift of God, and who it is who says to you, “Give Me a drink,” you would have asked Him, and He would have given you living water.’ “
He went on to say in John 7:38 — “He who believes in Me, as the Scripture has said, out of his heart will flow rivers of living water.” Jesus is the source of living waters, and that living water will flow out of the hearts of those who believe.
As I think about these two rivers of water, I see an amazing difference. If you and I wanted to get to the source of the river we are looking upon, we would need to pack up with supplies, and like Lewis and Clark, start on a long, arduous journey up that river, making our way around all of the tributaries coming into it. We would eventually get to the source.
We don’t have to take this long arduous journey to get to the source of living waters. Are you sitting down? You see the source of this living waters came to us. Did you hear that?
Listen to what is says in Philippians 2:7-8 — “... but made Himself of no reputation, taking the form of a bondservant, and coming down in the likeness of men. And being found in appearance as a man, He humbled Himself and became obedient to the point of death, even the death of the cross.”
Paul is referring to Jesus, the source of living waters. The source of living waters not only came to us, he lives in us.
John 14:16-17 — “And I will pray the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may abide with you forever — the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees Him nor knows Him; but you know Him, for He dwells with you and will be in you.”
Do you know what religion does? Religion tries to work its way up to the source and find a small “g” god. They base everything on their righteousness, on being good enough, on works, on performance, on what they do.
Romans 3:23 tells us that we have all sinned and fallen short of the glory of God, and it says in Isaiah 64:6 — “But we are all like an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are like filthy rags.” As Christians, we base everything on what Jesus has already done. He has done it all! Jesus said himself, “It is Finished!”
I would like to end with the most exciting thing about the source of this living waters. Did you notice the word “living” waters? Our God is alive! He came, he died and he rose again. That is the good news of the gospel.
When you understand that, it should be enough to make you jump to your feet and start dancing around! I know it does me.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.