When was the last time you made a deposit into your ‘faith account’?

Nick Hasselstrom

Did you ever stand in front of a river and watch it flow past you?

You look upstream and it is flowing down, you look in front of you and it is flowing by, you look downstream and it is flowing off. It is a constant flow. It is there, always, right in front of you. It never stops.

Tags

Recommended for you