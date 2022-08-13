Quench your thirst with God’s word

Dave Naumann

Summer is nearly over and the new school year is upon us. Parents and grandparents know that education is vitally important for the children and grandchildren under their care. They know that a good education can mean a better life for their loved ones. They are weighing options about school choices. God is concerned about it, too.

Jeremiah 9:23-24 — “Thus says the LORD: ‘Let not the wise man glory in his wisdom, Let not the mighty man glory in his might, Nor let the rich man glory in his riches; But let him who glories glory in this, That he understands and knows Me, That I am the LORD, exercising loving kindness, judgment, and righteousness in the earth. For in these I delight,’ says the LORD.” (NKJ)

