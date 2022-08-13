Summer is nearly over and the new school year is upon us. Parents and grandparents know that education is vitally important for the children and grandchildren under their care. They know that a good education can mean a better life for their loved ones. They are weighing options about school choices. God is concerned about it, too.
Jeremiah 9:23-24 — “Thus says the LORD: ‘Let not the wise man glory in his wisdom, Let not the mighty man glory in his might, Nor let the rich man glory in his riches; But let him who glories glory in this, That he understands and knows Me, That I am the LORD, exercising loving kindness, judgment, and righteousness in the earth. For in these I delight,’ says the LORD.” (NKJ)
In these verses from Jeremiah, the Lord schools us away from the sinful mindset that we have made ourselves wise, or powerful, or wealthy. We also want our children raised to understand that it is God who gives good gifts such as knowledge, power, and wealth — all to be used for his glory, not ours. This will happen in a Christian school or home school, where God’s word is the center of all education. Through the word, the Holy Spirit becomes the teacher. Through the word, he gives faith and ongoing understanding to know the “I AM” God of our salvation.
In order to live life, we need more than a good education, a healthy body and a regular paycheck. We have been given faith in a loving and merciful God who, through his word, delights in giving us a daily dose of his steadfast love and mercy. He delights in educating us in the good news message of his judgment of “not guilty” through the cross of his son, Jesus Christ. He delights in giving us perfect spiritual health in a spiritually unhealthy world. He delights in giving us the regular spiritual paycheck of sins forgiven, making us rich in Christ.
He delights in calling us his children, dressed for school with the righteousness of his son.
These things are not taught in public schools. Please consider the gift of Christian education to your little ones and encourage your friends and loved ones to do the same. There’s not many choices in the valley — but there are some. One I recommend is Valley Bible Academy in Clarkston. By choosing a Christian education for your little ones, you will be giving all the glory to the Lord, and he has promised his blessing.
Prayer: Oh, Holy Spirit, teach us to pass on to all our loved ones your word of steadfast love and mercy. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
Naumann serves St. John’s Lutheran Church and Valley Bible Academy in Clarkston.