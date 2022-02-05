OK, time to come clean. Sometimes, when my wife is away, I watch MMA fighting.
There are three ways you lose in MMA. By unanimous decision, by knockout, or by “tapping out.” You “tap out” by simply tapping your hand on the mat or you tap the shoulder of the one who has you in a very painful hold. Fight over, you lose.
Believe me, these fighters do not want to be forced to “tap out.” If you go back as far as me, you might remember we did the same thing by crying “uncle.” Without going into a long story, that happened to me 41 years ago with my alcoholism. Alcohol beat me up so badly that I finally “tapped out.” When I did, the Lord came in and delivered me on the spot. I “tapped out” to alcohol, but I didn’t “tap in” to the Lord. I still wanted to manage life on my own terms.
Thirteen years into my sobriety, I was ready to not just “tap out,” I was ready to “check out” at the end of a .357. That was 28 years ago. I talked to a friend of mine and he said that I needed Jesus.
Another long story short, I took his advice and “tapped in” to Jesus. My life has never been the same. I now know that I did not lose when I “tapped out” to alcohol, and managing my own life, I actually gained victory.
DON’T LET THIS FOOL YOU. There are so many paradoxes in the Kingdom of God. Here are just a few:
Matthew 19:30: “But many who are first will be last, and the last first.”
Mark 8:35: “For whoever desires to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake and the gospel’s will save it.”
Luke 9:48: “For he who is least among you all will be great.”
The Apostle Paul said in 2 Corinthians 12:10: “Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in needs, in persecutions, in distresses, for Christ’s sake. For when I am weak, then I am strong.”
When you and I “tap out” to sin, no matter what it is, and “tap in” to Jesus, we gain victory. One of my favorite scriptures is John 8:3: “Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed.” That freedom comes through surrender, or dare I say, “tapping out,” and “tapping in” to Jesus.
As the evangelist I am, I want to share with excitement what you are “tapping in” to when you “tap in” to Jesus. You are “tapping in” to everlasting life. Oh, please listen. I live and breathe to preach the Gospel and here it is. John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
The Apostle Paul shared the Gospel in Chapter 15 of 1 Corinthians. Here is my summation: Jesus came to the earth, walked a perfect life, died on a cross for the sin of the world, he was taken down and three days later he rose from the dead. Hold on, dear readers! Here it is! Jesus “tapped out” to sin. When he “tapped out,” it was to the death. He died for the sin of the world, your sin and my sin, once and for all! But, three days later, he tapped back into life. He declared in John 2:19, “Destroy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up.” He was talking of himself. In one of his “I AM” statements in John 11:25, he said, “I am the resurrection and the life.”
Jesus rose from the dead. Once we “tap in” to that resurrection life, we have everlasting life. That life starts the moment we “tap in” to Jesus. How exciting is that?
Let me tell you how you do that. You first “tap out” to the sin that is destroying you. Romans 3:23 says, that “we have all sinned,” and Romans 6:23 says, “the wages of that sin is death.” BUT the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus. Then we “tap in” to Jesus by confessing. Romans 10:9: “if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.”
Has life got you in a choke hold? My advice is to “tap out” and “tap in” to Jesus. If you need help with that, come and see me at the Walmart parking lot in Clarkston. I am there five days a week from 9 a.m. to noon. I am easy to find. Just look for the tall cross.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.