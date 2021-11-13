Have you ever watched the TV show “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?” I love it when it comes down to the final million-dollar question. Oh, the suspense, the wringing of hands, the strain on the face of the contestant — I am talking heart-racing suspense, here. After the contestant gives his answer, the host says, “Is that you final answer?”
In the eighth chapter of the book of Mark, Jesus asked his disciples, “Who do men say that I am?”
Their answer was John the Baptist, Elijah, or one of the prophets.
In Mark 8:29, he said to them, “But who do you say that I am?” Peter answered and said to him, “You are the Christ.”
That, my friends, is the most important question of all time, on which hinges your eternal destiny. “Who do you say Jesus is?” In this day of smorgasbord, and salad bar religion, you will find a lot of different answers to that question. Jesus was a good prophet; Jesus was a good man, a good teacher; Jesus was “a” god; Jesus was half-brother to Lucifer; and yes, Jesus is not God. That is because “religion” is all about man’s attempt to get to a god. “Relationship” is all about what God has already done to get to man. That is why I don’t really like the word “religion.” I have to say before I go any further, everything I say here is backed up by the inherent word of God. Let me share a little of that word before I ask you the eternal question. The word of God has made it very clear that Jesus Christ is God. Starting in the old testament, Isaiah 43:10 “You are My witnesses,” says the LORD, “And My servant whom I have chosen, that you may know and believe Me, And understand that I am He. Before Me there was no God formed, Nor shall there be after Me. I, even I, am the LORD, And besides Me there is no savior.” Isaiah 45:5 says, “I am the LORD, and there is no other. There is no God besides Me.” Isaiah 45:22 says, “Look to Me, and be saved, all you ends of the earth! For I am God, and there is no other.” We know in the New Testament God came down in the flesh.
John 1:1 “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” John 1:14 “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us…” The one and same God coming down in the flesh. Listen to what Jesus told Philip in John 14:7 “If you had known Me, you would have known My Father also; and from now on you know Him and have seen Him. Philip said to Him, ‘Lord, show us the Father, and it is sufficient for us.’ Jesus said to him, “Have I been with you so long, and yet you have not known Me, Philip? He who has seen Me has seen the Father; so how can you say, “Show us the Father”?’ Jesus said in John 10:30 “I and the Father are ONE.”
Every one of Jesus’ IAMs speak to His deity. In the old testament, when Moses asks God, “who shall I say has sent me?” God said, “tell them that IAM sent you.” Jesus said in, John 14:6 “IAM the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” People, Jesus Christ IS God. And in Romans 10:9, it says “that if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord (Jesus is God) and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.”
Romans 10:13, for “whoever calls on the name of the LORD shall be saved.”
So, here is the eternal question, much more important than the million-dollar question. Who do you say that Jesus is? Read this article again, look up the scriptures, be sure of your answer. Is that your final answer?
If you are still unsure come down to the Walmart parking lot between 9 a.m. and noon. I am next to a 10-foot cross. Can’t miss me. As in, “Who wants to be a millionaire, I can be that option, to call on a friend, before you answer.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.