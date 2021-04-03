How should we pray in times of discouragement and tumult?
How do we engage against the enemies of Jesus Christ and his church? Certainly not by picking up the worldly weapons of Goliath: Personal revenge and violence are not the way of our master. He preached, as recorded in Matthew’s Gospel 5:43, 44: “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you ... ”
And the Apostle Paul writes in Romans 12:19, “Beloved, never avenge yourselves, but leave it to the wrath of God, for it is written, ‘Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.’ ”
So what might be an appropriate and scriptural way to answer the questions in the paragraph above? Some would suggest the believer remain stoical and passive in the face of evil and moral decline. The great political theorist and statesman, Edmund Burke, (1729-97), wrote, “All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.” So what is it “good” men and women should do? How about praying? Good men and women should pray for God’s enemies. How so? Well, Psalm 83 reminds us that of all the things that good people may do in times of crisis, none is more important than prayer.
Psalm 73 precedes releasing us from our anxieties if we understand and share Asaph’s insight: Psalm 73:16, 17, “But when I thought how to understand this, it seemed to me a wearisome task, until I went into the sanctuary of God; then I discerned their end.”
What did Asaph do? He prayed, and we should likewise be found in prayer. Psalm 83, another Asaphite psalm, echoes the same. Understand that the Lord and his people are identified so closely that to attack God’s people is to wage war against God himself.
We are to pray as Asaph did under the direction of the Holy Spirit by the word of God, that God would judge and destroy evil.
Our reliance on God in prayer glorifies him, while our anxiety and fear does not.
The second way God is glorified in judgment is when his enemies, though still unrepentant, recognize him as the holy and sovereign Lord. And maybe some, we pray, will turn from their evil ways and believe with their whole heart and mind. But in the end, as the Apostle Paul assures us “... every knee will bow, in heaven and on Earth and under the Earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the father,” (Philippians 2:10, 11).
Dear reader, I would be so bold to challenge you to review the Scriptures cited above in your own Bible and then to do what? To pray God’s thoughts in his word back to him.
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.