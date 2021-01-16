In times of strife, God provides encouraging words

Dispirited, downcast, how are you doing, dear reader, at the dawn of a new year?
It may well be an understatement to describe last year as “bumpy,” but 2021 need not be bumpy nor your outlook forlorn or depressed in anticipation of the same. God has provided us with encouraging words. Please read Psalm 42 as you meditate and pray upon the prospectus of this new year.
Consider the dire situation this psalm expresses in words alone: thirsts, tears, cast down, turmoil, mourning, oppression, enemy, wound, adversaries (English Standard Version). This is the vocabulary of disconsolation and hopelessness, indeed! Do the above words reflect your reality from last year? Yet there is wonderful and joyful news in the same psalm: Depression does not get the last word, God’s Word triumphs for those who believe.
Even serious and sincere believers will occasionally fall into despair. William S. Plumer, one of the best commentators on the psalms, writes: “It is no new thing for good men to be filled with anguish and to pour out tears day and night. The happiest may soon be plunged into the deepest distress. Wicked men, fallen angels, God’s providences, dismal fears, loss of courage, banishment from home and a thousand rightful forms of ill may all be against us.” (“Studies in The Book of Psalms,” p.499)
So, dear reader, you are not alone in your afflictions as these distempers are common to all.
But there is a remedy: While Psalm 42 is realistic in describing spiritual depression, it also supplies the cure — the biblical way to deal with a downcast heart. “Why are you cast down, O my soul, and why are you in turmoil within me? Hope in God; for I shall again praise Him, my salvation and my God.” (Verses 5 and 6)
Observe, the afflicted soul is not content to be a victim or to just give up. He does not permit the depressed heart to dictate his attitude, and so he preaches to himself: He talks to his heart and questions himself. You must speak to your soul asking the question, “Why are you cast down?” If God is your God, and Jesus Christ is your Savior, “Why are you cast down?” You are to “Hope in God” (Verses 5b, and 11d). You are to “... (thirst) for God, the living God.” (Verse 2a)
C.H. Spurgeon put it simply: “ ... faith reasons with his fears, and hope argues with his sorrows.” (Treasury of David, 1:2:272) If we ask God for the strength to exercise faith and hope, then we might sing with joy, “O for a closer walk with God, A calm and heavenly frame, A light to shine upon the road That leads me to the Lamb.” (William Cowper, “O For A Closer Walk With God”)
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.