In the churches

The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. The menu is pulled pork soft taco, an apple and a cookie. The supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. Masks are optional for those fully vaccinated, and required for those not fully vaccinated. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
———
Trinity Lutheran Church now offers worship services 9 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Communion is offered the second and fourth Sundays and every Wednesday. The church is now fully open, with masks and social distancing optional. An adult class is held at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday on the Parables of Jesus. Lutheran teachings will be explored at an open forum at 7 p.m. Thursdays. The church is at 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
———
The Kamiah 2nd and Orofino congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold their annual ward conferences. The Kamiah 2nd Ward will hold its conference at 11 a.m. Sunday. The conference will be held at the meetinghouse located on U.S. Highway 12 in Kamiah. Bishop Dennis Olsen will conduct the service and Stake President Matthew Clegg will preside. The conference is open to the public.
The Orofino Ward will hold its annual conference at 10 a.m. June 27. It will take place at the meetinghouse located at 13610 Fremont Ave. Bishop Trevor Sparrow will conduct the service and Stake President Matthew Clegg will preside. The conference is also open to the public.
———
Jesse Duplantis, a best-selling author and the founder of Jesse Duplantis Ministries, located in the Greater New Orleans area of south Louisiana, will speak at 7 p.m. Monday at Hillside Church, 1519 Ripon Ave., Lewiston. In full-time ministry since 1978, with more than four decades of evangelistic ministry, Duplantis has been known for his strong, down-to-earth messages, his belief that nothing is impossible with God and his humorous take on experiences in the believer’s life.
———
River Valley Bible Church of Lewiston is planning a five-day Bible Club at the playground area of McGhee Elementary School on June 21-25 from 4-5:30 p.m. each day. It’s open to children in kindergarten through sixth grade, and parents are welcome to attend. More information is available at rivervalleybible.com.