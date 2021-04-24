The Pataha Flour Mill, near Pomeroy, will have its Pataha Valley Praise Gathering at 7 p.m. today preceded by dinner at 6 p.m. for attendees, by donation. Reservations are needed and can be made by calling (509) 843-3799.
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. The menu is chicken noodle casserole, beans with bacon, garlic bread and brownies. The supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Ave. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth St. Masks are required. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.