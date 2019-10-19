St. Joseph Regional Medical Center’s quarterly memorial service to remember those who died during the months of April, May or June will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, 415 Sixth St. Refreshments will be served following the service. Additional information can be found by calling (208) 799-5402.
———
MOSCOW — The Emmanuel Lutheran Church Stewardship Task Force will present award-winning author Diana Butler Bass to lead the Emmanuel Stewardship Conference. The conference is set for Oct. 25 to 27 and the theme is: “Attitude for Gratitude — The Transformational Power of Giving Thanks.” Butler Bass is the author of award-winning “Grounded,” “Grateful” and 10 other books on spirituality and culture and will be the keynote speaker at the opening banquet Oct. 25 at Moscow’s 1912 Center. Her address is titled, “But I Don’t Feel Grateful! What Gratitude is, and What it Isn’t.” Butler Bass and others trained in stewardship matters will conduct breakout sessions Oct. 26 at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, and she will be the guest preacher at the 9:30 a.m. Oct. 27 worship service. Net proceeds from her visit will be distributed equally to Family Promise of the Palouse and Sojourners Alliance. Registration for all or a portion of the event is at www.emmanuelmoscow.org or call by calling the church office at (208) 882-3915. The church is at 1036 W. A Street.
———
KENDRICK — The Cameron Bazaar is set for Oct. 26 at Cameron Lutheran Church, 12633 Cameron Road, (4 miles east of Kendrick off Southwick Road). Turkey dinner with sides will be from 5-7 p.m. A benefit auction will follow dinner. The cost is $12 for the regular price, $6 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger.