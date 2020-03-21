All worship and other events during the month of March at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church are canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The church is at 1115 13th St., Clarkston.
———
Lewiston’s Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church will serve a free community dinner from 5-5:30 p.m. today. The meals will be only take-home. Guests are asked to enter the parking area from the Burrell Avenue side and to pull up to the service area. Attendees are also asked to stay in their car. A volunteer will ask how many meals are needed and the guest will receive them through the car window. In addition, if attendees have any prayer concerns, they may tell the volunteer and the church will remember them in their prayers. Attendees will then drive through the parking area and exit on the Airway Drive side. Additional information is available by calling (208) 743-8159. The church is at 3434 Sixth St.
———
Midweek Lent service will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
———
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will not be holding services at the church Sunday morning, although everyone can tune in for live streaming of morning prayer from the church at www.spokanediocese.org. The office will remain open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday. Those coming to the office are asked to use hand sanitizer or wash hands upon entering and to practice safe distancing. The church’s food pantry will remain open from 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and the church’s Saturday suppers will also continue from 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, although not for dining in. Takeout dinners will be provided at the door to the parking lot. Prayers are being offered for the whole community for those who are ill, those who may become ill and especially for health care teams of doctors, nurses and other health care technicians.