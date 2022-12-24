All Saints Catholic Church will have Christmas Eve Mass at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. today, and a Christmas Day Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday. The church is at 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
———
All Saints Catholic Church will have Christmas Eve Mass at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. today, and a Christmas Day Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday. The church is at 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
———
Sacred Heart Catholic Church will have a Christmas Eve Mass at 5 p.m. today. The church is at 205 Birch Ave E., Lapwai.
———
Holy Family Catholic Church will have a Christmas Even Mass at 4 p.m. today, and a Christmas Day Mass at 10 a.m. Sunday. The church is at 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
———
Gateway Church will have a Christmas Eve service at 8 tonight. There will be singing, communion and a special message.
The church also will have Christmas morning service at 10 a.m. Sunday. There will be a song service, followed by a Christmas message, and there will be coffee and conversation afterward. All are welcome to attend. Gateway Church is at 707 Seventh Ave., Lewiston.
———
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will offer services at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. today, each a service of Holy Eucharist, with hymns. The Nativity Choir also will participate at the 7 p.m. service.
Services on Christmas Day, Sunday, are at 8 a.m. (said service) and 10:30 a.m. (with hymns and Choir). The church is at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston, with office hours 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, and church officials can be reached at (208) 743-9121.
———
A Christmas Eve music service is planned today at Lewiston First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive.
It will start with a musical prelude at 5:45 p.m., followed by “Lessons in Carols” at 6 p.m. The church is also planning Christmas Day services at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
———
CrossPoint Alliance Church is planning Christmas Eve services at 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. today. Each service will feature music, candle lighting and a message about the hope of Jesus.
Child care is available for newborns through 4-year-olds, with activity packets offered for older children. The church will broadcast the three services at crosspointlew.org/live. The church also is planning an online-only service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is at 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
More information is available by calling (208) 743-3000 or visiting crosspointlew.org/christmas.
———
House of Faith church is planning a Christmas Candlelight Service from 5-6 p.m. today at 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston. Pastor David Tucker will deliver a short message and there will be communion.
———
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Lewiston Orchards is planning a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 tonight. All are welcome and the church is at 3434 Sixth St.
The church also will have a Christmas Day worship, which will be online only at facebook.com/191926606751 or youtube.com/@graceevangelicallutheranch9867. The video will be available for viewing beginning at midnight Christmas Eve.
———
St. John’s Lutheran Church & Valley Bible Academy will host a traditional Christmas Eve program presented by children of the congregation at 5:30 p.m. today, and a Christmas Day worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The church is at 1107 14th St., Clarkston.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.