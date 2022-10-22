The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5 p.m. today at the church. Supper is available for pick-up, as well as in-person dining through the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. The church’s food pantry is open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. The phone number is (208) 791-5062.
———
CAMERON — The Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church’s annual turkey dinner and auction is scheduled for this evening.
The event begins at 5 p.m. with a homemade dinner of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, sauerkraut, rolls and pie, which is served until 7 p.m. That will be followed by a live auction.
The price of the dinner is $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children younger than 6. Gluten-free options are available.
The Cameron church is located at 12633 Cameron Road, which is 5 miles east of Kendrick at the top of Southwick Grade at mile marker 4. Those with questions may call (208) 289-3607.
———
Evangelist Nick Hasselstrom, with Cross Tied Ministries, will give a talk titled “Have You Lost Your Mind?” at 6:30 tonight at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., in Lewiston. There will be a free drawing for a canvas painting and refreshments will be served.