St. Joseph Regional Medical Center will host its quarterly memorial service at 2 p.m. Thursday to remember those who died during the months of October, November and December. The service will be held at St. Stan’s Parish Hall at 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston. Parking is available at the back of the church. More information is available at (208) 799-5402.
———
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5 p.m. today at the church. In-person dining, with a take-out option, is available throughout the 4-5 p.m. hour. Entry is through both the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue and the west entry door off Eighth Street. The church’s food pantry is open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west door on Eighth Street. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. More information is available at (208) 743-9121.
———
The Clarkston Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its annual ward conference at noon Sunday. The conference will take place at the LDS meetinghouse, located at 1123 16th Ave., in Clarkston. Bishop Reid Folsom will conduct the service, with Stake President Matthew Clegg presiding. The conference is open to the public. The Lewiston 1st Ward will have its conference Jan. 22.
———
Evangelist Nick Hasselstrom, with Cross Tied Ministries, will host a prayer night for the nation at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., in Lewiston.