New church opening in Clarkston this weekend
Christ’s Community Church, a new house of worship in Clarkston, is planning its first service Sunday.
The church’s services will be at 10 a.m. Sundays at the Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
John Shane, the pastor of the church, said all are welcome and there will be “some good Old Time Religion, singing, praying, preaching (and) fellowship, all to the Glory of God.”
Camas Prairie parishes offer Lenten Movie Night
The tri-parishes of St. Mary’s in Cottonwood, Assumption in Ferdinand and St. Anthony in Greencreek are having a Lenten Movie Fellowship Night during the Lent season.
Movies will be shown at 6 p.m. Thursdays from this week until April 7 at the Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville.
There is no charge for the movies, but concessions will be available for a charge.
Here is the remaining schedule — March 10: “Secondhand Lions,” PG; March 17: “The Book of Life,” PG; March 24: “God is Not Dead,” PG; March 31: “The Prince of Egypt,” G; April 7: “Passion of the Christ,” R.