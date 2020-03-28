All church activities at Lewiston’s Trinity Lutheran Church have been suspended until further notice, including Easter breakfast and the Easter egg hunt. Offerings can be made via mail. Updates, recent changes, services and other church news can be found at the church’s website at www.tlclewiston.org or the church’s Facebook page. The church is at 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
———
No midweek services, small groups or other gatherings will take place at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity until further notice. The church’s food pantry will continue every Tuesday from 8:45 a.m. to noon, as well as the church’s Saturday Suppers from 4-5:30 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month. Updated safety procedures in the distribution of food and meals for the sake of those using these services and for the safety of our dedicated volunteers are being followed. The church’s office will remain closed, but telephone messages will be monitored and responded to. The church’s phone number is (208) 743-9121 and is at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.