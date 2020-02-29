PATAHA — The Pataha Flour Mill, near Pomeroy, will have its “Pataha Valley Praise Gathering” at 7 tonight with Ted and Annie Cook, country gospel artists from Lewiston, and mill directors Jon and Louise Van Vogt. A dinner buffet will be served from 5-7 p.m., with admission by donation. Reservations are requested by calling (509) 843-3799.
Cowboy Church is set for 9-10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Guardian Angel Barn, 2421 Vineyard Ave., Lewiston. There will be gospel music, poetry and fellowship.
Trinity Lutheran Church will host a soup and bread supper at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with devotions to follow. The church is at 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
Discovering Revelation, a series to consider biblical answers to world dilemmas, begins at 7 p.m. Friday, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church located at 2673 13th St., Clarkston. Attendees can register by calling (509) 758-5451 or by visiting www.DiscoveringRevelation.com.