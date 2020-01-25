A March for Life event for those opposed to abortion is scheduled for this morning beginning at Lewiston’s Brackenbury Square.
Participants will gather at 10 a.m. at the square at 605 Main St., then march to the Nez Perce County Courthouse at 1230 Main St. Christine King, executive director of Life Choices Clinic in Lewiston, will speak at the courthouse.
Marchers will then return to Brackenbury Square, where there will be cookies.
———
The Lewiston Orchards Nazarene Church will host a free community lunch with chili from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. The church is at 347 Thain Road, Lewiston.
———
A free community meal will be served from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday.
———
PATAHA — Pataha Flour Mill, near Pomeroy, will have its “Pataha Valley Praise Gathering” at 7 p.m. today. There will be a buffet dinner from 5-7 p.m. by donation. Reservations are requested by calling (509) 843-3799.
———
GENESEE — The Genesee Knights of Columbus’ fundraising breakfast will be served from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday at the new Genesee Fire Hall at Chestnut Street. The menu includes sausage, pancakes, hash browns, eggs and beverages. The cost is by donation.