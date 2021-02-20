In the churches

Kyden Merritt Bailey, of Lewiston, has been called to serve a two-year, Spanish-speaking mission in the Hermosillo, México, mission.
Bailey is the son of Kurt and Karen Bailey, of Lewiston.
———
Lewiston’s Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church’s online midweek Lenten worship is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday.
This year’s theme is spiritual self-care. The prerecorded worship will premiere on the church’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/191926606751/live/.
———
The Lewiston Knights of Columbus Council 1024 is offering a fish fry from 5:45-7:15 p.m. Fridays beginning next week at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. The cost is by donation.
The fish fries are scheduled Feb. 26 and March 5, 12 and 19.
Because of social-distancing protocols related to COVID-19, there will be limited seating available in the All Saints parish social hall. Options for takeout will also be available.
More information can be found at www.facebook.com/KofC1024.