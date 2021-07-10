The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. The menu is Russ’ mac and cheese, creamy garden cole slaw, garlic bread and brownies. Supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. Masks are optional for those fully vaccinated, and required for those not fully vaccinated. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
ANATONE — The Christian Cowboy Balladeers will perform from 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Anatone United Methodist Church, 1036 Pine St., Anatone. The balladeers will begin Cowboy Church as soon as visitation by the general public into the care facility is allowed.