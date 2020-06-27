The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. The supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. Masks are encouraged. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
